Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring LX Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,850
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Quick Order Package 24Cyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,850
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,850
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Smoker's Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,850
premium clothyes
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room44.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room48.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Convenience Groupyes
17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length193.8 in.
Curb weight3742 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • White Gold Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,850
P215/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
