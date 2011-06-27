  1. Home
Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,865
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,865
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,865
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/507.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,865
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,865
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,865
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,865
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,865
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,865
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,865
premium clothyes
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,865
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,865
Front track61.8 in.
Curb weight3324 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length190.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height59.0 in.
EPA interior volume114 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,865
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marathon Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium leather/alcantara
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,865
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,865
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,865
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sebring Inventory

