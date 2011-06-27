  1. Home
Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
premium leather/alcantarayes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room48.5 in.
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length193.8 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume101.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marathon Blue Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium leather/alcantara
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/55R18 94T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
