Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,275
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,275
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,275
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,275
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower186 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,275
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,275
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,275
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,275
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,275
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,275
premium clothyes
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,275
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room48.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,275
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3847 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length193.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume101.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,275
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marathon Blue Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium leather/alcantara
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,275
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,275
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,275
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
