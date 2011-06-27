Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2006 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,675
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,675
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,675
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,675
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3491 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length193.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Deep Jade/Light Taupe, premium leather
  • Deep Jade/Light Taupe, leather
  • Light Taupe, premium leather
  • Light Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R T tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,675
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
