Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews

Engine light on , Engine or electrical Problems bingonut15 , 08/21/2011 77 of 88 people found this review helpful I had so many problems with this since I bought it 2007 used from a Dealer that I thought I coud trust but I was wrong. He sold me a lemon. Bought hub bearings three times, struts, tie rods, crankshaft, crankshaft sensors, camshaft sensors and much more. Two weeks ago, I was have problems when I drove the car home the check engine came on and the car was jerking when I got up to 60 miles per hour. I went to Advance auto',test it out and they said needed a camshaft, so I bought it .installed it ,was still jerking. Then I took it to Midas to test it and it was the crankshaft sensor,got one, installed it still jerking. Brought to Chrysler test it, said Powertrain Module and Report Abuse

Chrysler Sebrings: The rich people's car. jen_love , 03/03/2012 23 of 27 people found this review helpful I have 2005, when I first got it I was so happy. It feels luxurious. I thought it was the closest thing to a fancy car I was going to get being a student and low income. It has been nothing but a nightmare. To replace the battery, you have to remove the front wheel. To replace spark plugs you have to remove the upper plenum and intake. I haven't even gotten into whatever else I will have to do. But let me say, it is expensive to do the smallest thing with this car and I am poor! If you have money to drop 100, 200, 300 for every little thing - this is the car for you. If not, then don't buy it. I know I wish I never had. Report Abuse

This Car is Maintenance Free ChrisBrig , 06/04/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased my Sebring in May of 2006, and I have changed the oil religously, added new tires, and had the brakes serviced. That is it. I have not had any service issues, and this car has never left me stranded on the side of the road. This car is reliable. Report Abuse

Great car for awhile Brandy , 10/07/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought my Sebring used in 2007. Only problems until now were with rotors needing turning often and the rear spoiler coming off. Recently the front crank seal blew out causing a severe oil leak. Had it fixed and it happened again within minutes. Discovered that there is a problem with this motor having crank shaft end play which causes the front crank seal to come out. There is a bulletin on this problem, but no recall. Currently awaiting Chrysler's response to see if they will take any responsibility since this is obviously a manufacturer defect since it has happened to so many of the 2005 motors. Report Abuse