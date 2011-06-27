Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews
Engine light on , Engine or electrical Problems
I had so many problems with this since I bought it 2007 used from a Dealer that I thought I coud trust but I was wrong. He sold me a lemon. Bought hub bearings three times, struts, tie rods, crankshaft, crankshaft sensors, camshaft sensors and much more. Two weeks ago, I was have problems when I drove the car home the check engine came on and the car was jerking when I got up to 60 miles per hour. I went to Advance auto',test it out and they said needed a camshaft, so I bought it .installed it ,was still jerking. Then I took it to Midas to test it and it was the crankshaft sensor,got one, installed it still jerking. Brought to Chrysler test it, said Powertrain Module and
Chrysler Sebrings: The rich people's car.
I have 2005, when I first got it I was so happy. It feels luxurious. I thought it was the closest thing to a fancy car I was going to get being a student and low income. It has been nothing but a nightmare. To replace the battery, you have to remove the front wheel. To replace spark plugs you have to remove the upper plenum and intake. I haven't even gotten into whatever else I will have to do. But let me say, it is expensive to do the smallest thing with this car and I am poor! If you have money to drop 100, 200, 300 for every little thing - this is the car for you. If not, then don't buy it. I know I wish I never had.
This Car is Maintenance Free
I purchased my Sebring in May of 2006, and I have changed the oil religously, added new tires, and had the brakes serviced. That is it. I have not had any service issues, and this car has never left me stranded on the side of the road. This car is reliable.
Great car for awhile
Bought my Sebring used in 2007. Only problems until now were with rotors needing turning often and the rear spoiler coming off. Recently the front crank seal blew out causing a severe oil leak. Had it fixed and it happened again within minutes. Discovered that there is a problem with this motor having crank shaft end play which causes the front crank seal to come out. There is a bulletin on this problem, but no recall. Currently awaiting Chrysler's response to see if they will take any responsibility since this is obviously a manufacturer defect since it has happened to so many of the 2005 motors.
Best car I have ever owned
I have owned my 2005 Sebring Limited since 2008 and its been the best car. I bought the extended warranty but never used it once. The only thing I had to do on it was the back end work which was costly and a heat shield fix. I sometimes think I would like to get a new car but I think why when its been so good to me. The leather seats are comfy and get better with age. To be honest I was shocked by the bad reviews, maybe its because I have the limited but I haven't even had to replace the brakes yet and I have driven 50K on it over the past 4 years.
