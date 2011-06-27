  1. Home
Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring LX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,440
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3394 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
