Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

Nice for the price fuzzy82 , 11/19/2013 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful While it is certainly no sports car or luxury car my sebring returns nice gas mileage, solid performance for what it is, and in 97000 miles has required nothing outside of routine maintenance. There are no fancy features like most new cars and no hi-tech info system but the simple straight forward controls have never failed to function as intended. Its a nice car for the price just don't expect a high end car at an entry level cost. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

SEBRING douglas hunt , 02/22/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I PARENTS ALWAYS HAD A CHRYLSER PRODUCT AND THIS IS MY THIRD. I AM 110 PERCENT SATIFIED WITH THE SEBRING. I WOULD RECOMMEND ANYBODY TO BUY IT. IT FUN TO DRIVE NICE LOOKING AND DEPENDED.

Fun car! mbadgett , 03/03/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a very fun car. It is not a practical car which I was really looking for. I just got taken with the Sebrings price, look and feel. I would not go back and change my decision.

Sebring Coupe nique , 04/21/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle is great. It meets all the standard qualities. Not only does it meet my vehicle standards it's also nice to look at, it's not a Lexus but it's defintely not a Geo. It's easy on the eye and have enough style to it to make people turn their heads twice.