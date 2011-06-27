  1. Home
Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.3
12 reviews
Nice for the price

fuzzy82, 11/19/2013
2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
While it is certainly no sports car or luxury car my sebring returns nice gas mileage, solid performance for what it is, and in 97000 miles has required nothing outside of routine maintenance. There are no fancy features like most new cars and no hi-tech info system but the simple straight forward controls have never failed to function as intended. Its a nice car for the price just don't expect a high end car at an entry level cost.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
SEBRING

douglas hunt, 02/22/2004
I PARENTS ALWAYS HAD A CHRYLSER PRODUCT AND THIS IS MY THIRD. I AM 110 PERCENT SATIFIED WITH THE SEBRING. I WOULD RECOMMEND ANYBODY TO BUY IT. IT FUN TO DRIVE NICE LOOKING AND DEPENDED.

Fun car!

mbadgett, 03/03/2004
This is a very fun car. It is not a practical car which I was really looking for. I just got taken with the Sebrings price, look and feel. I would not go back and change my decision.

Sebring Coupe

nique, 04/21/2004
This vehicle is great. It meets all the standard qualities. Not only does it meet my vehicle standards it's also nice to look at, it's not a Lexus but it's defintely not a Geo. It's easy on the eye and have enough style to it to make people turn their heads twice.

Love it

coupe, 07/05/2005
I traded my mustang in for this car and I have not regretted it. This car fits my driving needs. I am always in the car and with gas prices for high, I can get up to 350 miles from my tank! This car has to much pick up to it. It's almost like being in the fast and furious. And it looks great. Everyone is envious of my car because it just looks classy.

