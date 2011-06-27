Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews
Nice for the price
While it is certainly no sports car or luxury car my sebring returns nice gas mileage, solid performance for what it is, and in 97000 miles has required nothing outside of routine maintenance. There are no fancy features like most new cars and no hi-tech info system but the simple straight forward controls have never failed to function as intended. Its a nice car for the price just don't expect a high end car at an entry level cost.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
SEBRING
I PARENTS ALWAYS HAD A CHRYLSER PRODUCT AND THIS IS MY THIRD. I AM 110 PERCENT SATIFIED WITH THE SEBRING. I WOULD RECOMMEND ANYBODY TO BUY IT. IT FUN TO DRIVE NICE LOOKING AND DEPENDED.
Fun car!
This is a very fun car. It is not a practical car which I was really looking for. I just got taken with the Sebrings price, look and feel. I would not go back and change my decision.
Sebring Coupe
This vehicle is great. It meets all the standard qualities. Not only does it meet my vehicle standards it's also nice to look at, it's not a Lexus but it's defintely not a Geo. It's easy on the eye and have enough style to it to make people turn their heads twice.
Love it
I traded my mustang in for this car and I have not regretted it. This car fits my driving needs. I am always in the car and with gas prices for high, I can get up to 350 miles from my tank! This car has to much pick up to it. It's almost like being in the fast and furious. And it looks great. Everyone is envious of my car because it just looks classy.
Sponsored cars related to the Sebring
Related Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner