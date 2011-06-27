Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring GTC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,880
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3452 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R T tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
