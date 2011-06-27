  1. Home
Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring LX Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,285
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,285
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,285
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,285
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,285
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,285
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight3201 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume110 cu.ft.
Wheel base108 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,285
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
