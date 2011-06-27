Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview

$22,755
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,755
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,755
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/407.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,755
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,755
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,755
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,755
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,755
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,755
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,755
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,755
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room34 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,755
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3251 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Length190.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.7 in.
EPA interior volume86.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,755
Exterior Colors
  • Caffe Latte Metallic Clearcoat
  • Satin White Pearlcoat
  • Ruby Red Pearlcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Evergreen Pearlcoat
  • Ice Silver Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Beige
  • Black/Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,755
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,755
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,755
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
