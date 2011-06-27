Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,665
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/384 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3474 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length193.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height55 in.
EPA interior volume101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearl Coat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
