Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews

2002 Chrysler Sebring LXI Sedan natelxi , 09/12/2014 29 of 29 people found this review helpful This car is worth more than the $3,000 I paid for it, especially if you consider the negative experiences that are reported. My Sebring was purchased with 140,000 miles on it, and from what I noticed, the previous owner took GOOD CARE OF IT. Obviously if you neglect your car, run it to the ground, and forget to change the oil on time, sludge will become a harsh reality. Timing belt or chain? No issues here. This car is very underrated, and I think more people need to report the positives on this car, such as, the sharp style of the body, the actual quality of the 2.7 liter engine, and the interior build quality. I use Mobile 1 extended performance synthetic motor oil. I love my Sebring.

Poor design poor quality. Extremely Unreliabe , 09/11/2008 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Water pump is driven by a timing chain that is inside engine on 2.7 engines. My original pump failed at 61,800 miles flooding engine with antifreeze. Water pump casting number is 0466373611797B followed by Chrysler STAR SYMBOL. Now I'm having to pay $5000 for an engine rebuild. Chrysler refuses to own any part of the problem has been happening since 1999. Before purchasing a Chrysler 2.7 please check out the horror stories on the intranet. Old sales pitch was don't buy no ugly truck. Buyers beware.

Preventive Maintenance when buying used. Dale , 08/15/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 58,315 miles on the 2.7 V-6 engine. Knowing the issues associated with this engine, I performed a motor flush, switched to full synthetic motor oil, and replaced the PCV valve. Also, I had the transmission flushed, cooling system flushed, and tune up performed. This is a good, reliable car and solid for being 8 years old. Not knowing how the previous owner cared for the vehicle, I had all that preventive maintenance done. I average about 27 mpg with my Sebring and for the most part, I'm satisfied.

Chrysler Sebring Lxi 2002 2.6v6 londonlad1 , 03/26/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought this car with no pre-conceptions of Chrysler, I'm from the UK. It was exceptionally clean and well cared for with 114k on the clock, looked factory new inside and out. It's reliable, nice to drive, excellent driver ergonomics. The interior is tasteful and well built. The bodywork is of high quality. BUT! before you buy, check to see if the timing chain and water pump have been changed. Be aware that when the water pump fails as they all do eventually, it will end up fouling the engine oil if left too long as it's INSIDE the crankcase and runs off the timing chain. Repair is approx. $1350.00 at a Chrysler dealer. Be sure to factor this in when haggling! Check your coolant often!