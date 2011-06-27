  1. Home
Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring LX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sebring
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/448 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base108 in.
Length190.7 in.
Width70.6 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Taupe Frost Met Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Royal Blue/Cream
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
