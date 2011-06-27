  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring LX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,910
See Sebring Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,910
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,910
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/407.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,910
Torque158 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,910
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,910
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,910
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,910
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,910
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,910
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,910
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36 in.
Rear hip Room39.5 in.
Rear leg room34 in.
Rear shoulder room36 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,910
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Length190.2 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3100 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,910
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Evergreen PC
  • Deep Indigo Blue Met Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat
  • Ice Silver Pearlcoat
  • Satin White Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Beige Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearl Coat
  • Ruby Red PC
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
Interior Colors
  • Black/Beige
  • Royal Blue/Cream
  • Black/Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,910
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,910
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,910
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sebring Inventory

Related Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles