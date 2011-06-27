Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Measurements
Height55 in.
Wheel base106 in.
Length193.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Curb weight3489 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red PC/Black VT
  • Shale Grn Met CC/Bl
  • Steel Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Taupe Frost Mt CC/Sandal
  • Bt Silver Met CC/Black VT
  • Sapphire Blue PC/Black V
  • Champagne PL CC/Sandal VT
  • Stone White CC/Black VT
  • Inferno Red T PC/Black VT
  • Taupe Frost Mt CC/Black V
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Royal Blue/Cream
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
