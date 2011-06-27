  1. Home
Used 2000 Chrysler Sebring JXi Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3444 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
