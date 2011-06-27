Used 2000 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews
I wish bought a Honda
The car has been persistently in the shop for one problem or another...even the mechanic told me this particular model has multiple little problems that all put together make for an unhappy owner.
One Happy Driver!
This car is fun to drive and its sleek exterior design was a major deciding factor in purchasing it. The only drawback, which I was fully aware of and I compensate for in operating the vehicle, is the low front end. A strange note: it has a Mitsubishi engine! Nevertheless, I am one very happy Chrysler customer and wouldn't hesitate to purchase another one when the time comes.
what was I thinking?????
this is the worst piece of workmanship I have ever driven - and I've driven Edsels!! the front end scrapes on the slightest indentation in the road or driveway, it leaks oil, there is tar leaking from the bottom of the passenger door, the washers are always clogged...... I hate this car!!!!
Goodbye Chrylser
I have had nothing but problems with this car since I purchased it. The speed sensor went three times, in addition to other repairs - control arms replacement, door lock attenuator, replaced all the rims (got money back in the Class Action Lawsuit), headlight is foggy (from inside), etc. I have been adamant on keeping up with the maintenance book but have run out of room to write in all the extras that were needed. I am maticulous with the exterior (looks new) but have been battling rust that is coming from the inside of the hood leaching out. Most mechanics do not want to work on Chryslers and the parts (Mopar only) are difficult and expensive. My next car? Something foreign!
dont buy
Nice car until hit 170,000 miles. Had to drop 2000 dollars into it. Wouldn't start. Had timing belt, coolant flush,New muffler, I don't remember what else. After having a bunch of things fixed, I still have problems with car starting. Takes 3-5 tries before car starts. Mechanic cannot figure out what is causing it. Engine light stays on because of cylindar 1 misfire. All cylinders have been cleaned, and still get that code show up when engine light is on. Car doesn't run different. Was suggested o2 sensors but those are impossible to find. I suggest wording parts for that car at amautopart.com. cheaper! Else where parts for that pos car can be expensive.
Sponsored cars related to the Sebring
Related Used 2000 Chrysler Sebring Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner