Used 2000 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

I wish bought a Honda

smithster, 05/25/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car has been persistently in the shop for one problem or another...even the mechanic told me this particular model has multiple little problems that all put together make for an unhappy owner.

One Happy Driver!

Mtclairmom, 06/23/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is fun to drive and its sleek exterior design was a major deciding factor in purchasing it. The only drawback, which I was fully aware of and I compensate for in operating the vehicle, is the low front end. A strange note: it has a Mitsubishi engine! Nevertheless, I am one very happy Chrysler customer and wouldn't hesitate to purchase another one when the time comes.

what was I thinking?????

floridian, 01/23/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

this is the worst piece of workmanship I have ever driven - and I've driven Edsels!! the front end scrapes on the slightest indentation in the road or driveway, it leaks oil, there is tar leaking from the bottom of the passenger door, the washers are always clogged...... I hate this car!!!!

Goodbye Chrylser

Suz, 06/29/2009
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had nothing but problems with this car since I purchased it. The speed sensor went three times, in addition to other repairs - control arms replacement, door lock attenuator, replaced all the rims (got money back in the Class Action Lawsuit), headlight is foggy (from inside), etc. I have been adamant on keeping up with the maintenance book but have run out of room to write in all the extras that were needed. I am maticulous with the exterior (looks new) but have been battling rust that is coming from the inside of the hood leaching out. Most mechanics do not want to work on Chryslers and the parts (Mopar only) are difficult and expensive. My next car? Something foreign!

dont buy

j1604, 05/12/2013
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Nice car until hit 170,000 miles. Had to drop 2000 dollars into it. Wouldn't start. Had timing belt, coolant flush,New muffler, I don't remember what else. After having a bunch of things fixed, I still have problems with car starting. Takes 3-5 tries before car starts. Mechanic cannot figure out what is causing it. Engine light stays on because of cylindar 1 misfire. All cylinders have been cleaned, and still get that code show up when engine light is on. Car doesn't run different. Was suggested o2 sensors but those are impossible to find. I suggest wording parts for that car at amautopart.com. cheaper! Else where parts for that pos car can be expensive.

