  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 1999 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chrysler Sebring LXi Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sebring
More about the 1999 Sebring
Overview
See Sebring Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower163 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3203 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Mist Clearcoat
  • Shark Blue Pearl
  • Caffe Latte Clearcoat
  • Paprika Clearcoat
  • Polo Green Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Tan
  • Black/Gray
See Sebring Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chrysler Sebring LXi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles