Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring JXi Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|272.0/400.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|192.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3406 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|106.0 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
