Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring JX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3344 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
