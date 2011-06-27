  1. Home
Used 1997 Chrysler Sebring JXi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Measurements
Length193.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3396 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.4 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spanish Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Paprika Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Autumnwood Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Blue Pearl Metallic
