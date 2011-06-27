  1. Home
Used 1997 Chrysler Sebring JX Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sebring
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Measurements
Length193.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.4 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Spanish Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Pearl Metallic
  • Paprika Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Mist Pearl Metallic
