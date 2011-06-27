Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Sebring JX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,350
|$1,737
|Clean
|$560
|$1,196
|$1,539
|Average
|$412
|$887
|$1,143
|Rough
|$263
|$578
|$747
Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$757
|$1,329
|$1,638
|Clean
|$668
|$1,177
|$1,452
|Average
|$492
|$872
|$1,078
|Rough
|$315
|$568
|$704
Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,259
|$1,638
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,452
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,078
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Sebring JXi 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,369
|$1,737
|Clean
|$608
|$1,213
|$1,539
|Average
|$447
|$899
|$1,143
|Rough
|$286
|$586
|$747