  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 1996 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chrysler Sebring JXi Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sebring
Overview
See Sebring Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.0 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spanish Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Autumnwood Pearl Metallic
See Sebring Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chrysler Sebring JXi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles