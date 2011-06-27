  1. Home
Used 1996 Chrysler Sebring JX Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sebring
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.0 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Autumnwood Pearl Metallic
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spanish Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
