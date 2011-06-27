  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler PT Cruiser
  4. Used 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2009 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,780
See PT Cruiser Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,780
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,780
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,780
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,780
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,780
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,780
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,780
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,780
premium clothyes
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,780
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,780
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3222 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Length168.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,780
Exterior Colors
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Melbourne Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,780
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/55R16 89T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,780
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See PT Cruiser Inventory

Related Used 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles