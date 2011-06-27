  1. Home
Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,185
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room42.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3471 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height60.6 in.
EPA interior volume84.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Yellow Clearcoat
  • Tangerine Pearlcoat
  • Opal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather/suede
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
205/50R H tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
