Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2007 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,450
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,450
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,450
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,450
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,450
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,450
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,450
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,450
premium clothyes
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,450
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,450
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Length168.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,450
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Yellow Clearcoat
  • Opal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather/suede
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/55R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,450
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,450
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
