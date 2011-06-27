  1. Home
Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,165
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Torque245 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,165
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,165
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,165
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.2 in.
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Length168.8 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume121.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Plum Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,165
P205/50R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,165
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
