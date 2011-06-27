Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.2 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.41 cd.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume121.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Plum Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
P205/55R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
