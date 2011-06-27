  1. Home
Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,030
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,030
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,030
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,030
Torque245 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,030
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,030
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,030
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,030
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,030
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,030
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.6 in.
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,030
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room41.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,030
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Length168.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Height60.6 in.
EPA interior volume91.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,030
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Plum Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe/Pearl Beige
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,030
P205/50R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,030
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,030
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
