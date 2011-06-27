  1. Home
Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,505
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,505
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,505
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,505
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,505
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,505
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,505
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,505
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,505
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,505
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,505
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room41.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,505
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height60.6 in.
EPA interior volume91.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,505
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Plum Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,505
P195/65R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,505
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,505
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
