Used 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Dream Cruiser 3 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285/375 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Torque
|245 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Emergency interior seatback release
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|50.2 in.
|leather
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Rear head room
|39.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Front track
|58.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|64.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3101 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.38 cd.
|Length
|168.8 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.8 in.
|Height
|63 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103 in.
|Width
|67.1 in.
|Rear track
|58.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|P205/50R H tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,905
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
