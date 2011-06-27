  1. Home
Used 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2004 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,370
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,370
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,370
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3176 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Length168.8 in.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height63 in.
EPA interior volume121.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Seamist Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Plum Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe/Pearl Beige
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,370
P205/55R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,370
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
