Used 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2002 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,515
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/405 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
leather/suedeyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room40.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity19 cu.ft.
Curb weight3123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Maximum payload865 lbs.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height63 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base103 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inca Gold Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R T tiresyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
