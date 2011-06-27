  1. Home
Used 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,935
See PT Cruiser Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,935
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,935
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,935
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,935
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,935
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,935
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,935
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,935
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,935
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room54 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,935
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room40.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,935
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3123 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height63 in.
Maximum payload865 lbs.
Wheel base103 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,935
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost Metallic Clearcoat
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,935
P195/65R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,935
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,935
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
