2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Pacifica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG30 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30 mpg
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe82 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.32 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.2.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.41
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)478.5/495.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower260 hp
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 2EPyes
S Appearance Package +$995
Uconnect Theater Family Group +$2,395
In-Car Entertainment
20 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
760 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
Front hip room59.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
Exterior Options
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$295
Power Mirrors Manual Folding +-$73
Mopar Splash Guards - Vehicle Set +$175
Dimensions
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Angle of departure18.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,010 lbs.
Gross weight6,300 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height69.9 in.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors90.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.6 in.
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Fathom Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ceramic Grey Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Alloy, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
