2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|30 MPG
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|82 MPGe
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/30 MPG
|Combined MPG
|30 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|478.5/495.0 mi.
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|87/77 MPGe
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|82 MPGe
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|32 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|41
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|2.0 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Horsepower
|260 hp
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|204.3 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|90.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.6 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|Wheel base
|121.6 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|140.5 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|13.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|18.6 degrees
|Curb weight
|5,010 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,300 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|Front hip room
|59.0 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.8 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Brake drying
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/65R17 tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Packages
|Safety Sphere Unavailable
|-$522
|SiriusXM Guardian Included Trial (Fleet)
|+$295
|S Appearance Package
|+$995
|Mopar Interior Protection Package A
|+$695
|Uconnect Theater Family Group
|+$3,895
|Quick Order Package 2EL
|+$0
|SiriusXM Guardian Included Trial (Fleet)
|+$295
|Safety & Security Options
|Mopar Roadside Emergency Kit
|+$195
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Paint Protection Film
|+$295
|Mopar Splash Guards - Vehicle Set
|+$175
