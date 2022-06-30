Skip to main content
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Pacifica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,500
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG30 MPG
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe82 MPGe
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/30 MPG
Combined MPG30 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)478.5/495.0 mi.
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.87/77 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe82 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.32 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.41
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.2.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower260 hp
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Drivetrain
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length204.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors90.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.6 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Angle of departure18.6 degrees
Curb weight5,010 lbs.
Gross weight6,300 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Fathom Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ceramic Grey Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Alloy, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front hip room59.0 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Packages
Safety Sphere Unavailable -$522
SiriusXM Guardian Included Trial (Fleet) +$295
S Appearance Package +$995
Mopar Interior Protection Package A +$695
Uconnect Theater Family Group +$3,895
Quick Order Package 2EL +$0
SiriusXM Guardian Included Trial (Fleet) +$295
Safety & Security Options
Mopar Roadside Emergency Kit +$195
Exterior Options
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$295
Mopar Splash Guards - Vehicle Set +$175
