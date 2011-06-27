2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|30 mpg
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|30 mpg
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|82 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|32 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|2.0 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|41
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/30 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|478.5/495.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|260 hp
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Quick Order Package 2ES
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|20 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|760 watts stereo output
|yes
|Blu-ray/DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|Front hip room
|59.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.0 in.
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Paint Protection Film
|+$295
|Power Mirrors Manual Folding
|+-$73
|Mopar Splash Guards - Vehicle Set
|+$175
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|13.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|18.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,010 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|Length
|204.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|140.5 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|90.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.6 in.
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Wheel base
|121.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted/polished alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/60R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
