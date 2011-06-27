Skip to main content
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Pacifica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,120
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/475.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower287 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,600 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Safety Sphere Unavailable +-$522
SiriusXM Guardian Included Trial (Fleet) +$295
S Appearance Package +$1,495
Quick Order Package 27Lyes
Mopar Interior Protection Package A +$695
Uconnect Theater Family Group +$3,995
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room59.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
Exterior Options
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$295
Power Front and Fixed Rear Full Sunroof +$1,595
Mopar Splash Guards - Vehicle Set +$175
Dimensions
Angle of approach15.4 degrees
Angle of departure19.8 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,883 lbs.
Gross weight6,300 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height70.7 in.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,600 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors90.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.6 in.
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Fathom Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ceramic Grey Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Alloy, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
