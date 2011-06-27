2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,125
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/28 MPG
|Combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|361.0/532.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,600 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|204.3 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|90.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.6 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|Wheel base
|121.6 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|140.5 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|14.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|18.7 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,521 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,600 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,055 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|Front hip room
|59.0 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.8 in.
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Brake drying
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/65R17 tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Packages
|Safety Sphere Unavailable
|+-$522
|SiriusXM Guardian Included Trial (Fleet)
|+$295
|S Appearance Package
|+$1,795
|Quick Order Package 27L
|yes
|Mopar Interior Protection Package A
|+$695
|Uconnect Theater Family Group
|+$4,395
|SiriusXM Guardian Included Trial (Fleet)
|+$295
|Safety & Security Options
|Mopar Roadside Emergency Kit
|+$195
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Paint Protection Film
|+$295
|Power Front and Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
|+$1,595
|Mopar Splash Guards - Vehicle Set
|+$175
