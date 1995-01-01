Skip to main content
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Fleet Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Pacifica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20 MPG
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 MPG
Combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower287 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,600 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length204.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors90.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.6 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Angle of approach15.4 degrees
Angle of departure19.8 degrees
Curb weight4,883 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,600 lbs.
Gross weight6,300 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Fathom Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ceramic Grey Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front hip room59.0 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Reclining rear seatsyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Polished alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Packages
Mopar Interior Protection Package A +$695
Safety & Security Options
Mopar Roadside Emergency Kit +$195
Exterior Options
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$295
Mopar Splash Guards - Vehicle Set +$175
