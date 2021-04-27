  1. Home
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan

MSRP range: $36,665 - $55,370
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle Passenger Minivan Exterior Shown
MSRP$38,160
Edmunds suggests you pay$39,606
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Review
  • Easy to transform from people hauler to cargo transport
  • Upscale-looking interior
  • Available all-wheel drive
  • Excellent all-around visibility
  • Second-row seats aren't as roomy or comfortable as rivals'
  • Nine-speed transmission occasionally has clunky or slow shifts
  • Lags behind the class in fuel efficiency
  • Build quality is a mixed bag
  • Amazon Fire TV for Auto is now integrated with the available Uconnect Theater system
  • Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
by the Edmunds Experts
04/27/2021 (updated 8/31/2021)
What is the Pacifica?

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is a three-row minivan from the company that popularized the small family van more than three decades ago. The Pacifica underwent a heavy refresh in 2021, emerging with updated front and rear styling, an updated interior, and new tech and standard driver aids. We spent a year with the current Pacifica not too long after it debuted, and the new model improves on what was already a strong product. Even before the 2021 updates, we found the Pacifica to be a comfortable and well-appointed family hauler, though passenger space in the rear is tight compared to rivals. For 2022, Pacifica models with the rear-seat entertainment system add compatibility with Amazon Fire TV for Auto. The system allows second-row passengers to enjoy content, whether via streaming or downloaded in advance. The front seat occupants can also stream movies and shows while the vehicle is in park.

While minivans used to be a hot segment, most automakers have moved on to more popular crossover SUVs. That's not to say the segment isn't as competitive as ever. The Honda Odyssey continues to be a perennial favorite thanks to a cleverly designed interior, strong V6 engine, and a decent array of tech and driver aids. The Toyota Sienna was redesigned just last year. It's slower than both the Pacifica and Odyssey, but its hybrid-only powertrain means it's more fuel-efficient than both. And like the Pacifica, the Sienna is available with all-wheel drive.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Chrysler has helped define the minivan segment for decades, and, while not perfect, the Pacifica successfully builds on that lineage.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$36,665
MPG & Fuel
19 City / 28 Hwy / 22 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 19.0 gal. capacity
Seating
7 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 9-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V6 cylinder
Horsepower: 287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque: 262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 204.3 in. / Height: 69.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 90.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 79.6 in.
Curb Weight: 4521 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 32.3 cu.ft.
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.6%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Pacifica both on the road and at the track. The Pacifica gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. The Pacifica has 32.3 cubic feet of trunk space.

What's new in the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica:

  • Amazon Fire TV for Auto is now integrated with the available Uconnect Theater system
  • Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
Is the Chrysler Pacifica reliable?

To determine whether the Chrysler Pacifica is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Pacifica.

Is the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Pacifica is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica?

The least-expensive 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,665.

Other versions include:

  • Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,320
  • Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,290
  • Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $46,145
  • Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $50,200
  • Touring L 4dr Minivan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,285
  • Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,665
  • Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $52,775
  • Limited 4dr Minivan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $50,915
  • Pinnacle 4dr Minivan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $55,370
  • Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $54,480
What are the different models of Chrysler Pacifica?

If you're interested in the Chrysler Pacifica, the next question is, which Pacifica model is right for you? Pacifica variants include Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Overview

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Touring L 4dr Minivan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Pinnacle 4dr Minivan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 4dr Minivan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Chrysler Pacifica Minivan models are available with a 3.6 L-liter gas engine or a 3.6 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 287 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed shiftable automatic, electrically variable-speed automatic. The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Pacifica Minivan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Pacifica Minivan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, Touring L, Hybrid Touring L, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan?

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

Which 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivans are available in my area?

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan for sale near you.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan and all available trim types: Limited, Touring L, Hybrid Touring L, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan?

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/28 highway MPG

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/28 highway MPG

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 compined MPG,

EPA Est. MPG22
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement3.6 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase121.6 in.
Length204.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height69.9 in.
Curb Weight4521 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

