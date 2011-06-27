  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Pacifica
  4. 2021 Chrysler Pacifica
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Pacifica
More about the 2021 Pacifica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,040
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,040
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Uconnect Theater Family Groupyes
Mopar Interior Protection Package Ayes
3600 LB Rating Trailer Tow Groupyes
S Appearance Packageyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Wyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,040
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,040
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,040
2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet)yes
Cloth Bucket Seats w/"S" Logoyes
Mopar Single Overhead DVD Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,040
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Mopar Running Boards/Splash Guardsyes
Mopar Protective Clear Filmyes
Power Front and Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
20" x 7.5" Foreshadow Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Mopar Splash Guards - Vehicle Setyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4883 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.4 degrees
Angle of departure19.8 degrees
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height70.7 in.
EPA interior volume197.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Exterior Colors
  • Fathom Blue Pearl Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ceramic Grey Clear Coat
  • Luxury White Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Cognac/Alloy, cloth
  • Black/Alloy, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,040
polished alloy wheelsyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,040
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,040
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars