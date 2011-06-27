  1. Home
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Pacifica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Tire and Wheel Groupyes
MOPAR Interior Protection Package Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Single Rear Overhead DVD Systemyes
8 Passenger Seatingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR Protective Clear Filmyes
Power Liftgateyes
MOPAR Splash Guards - Vehicle Setyes
Black Stow N Place Roof Rackyes
MOPAR Running Boards/Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4330 lbs.
Gross weight6005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length203.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height69.9 in.
EPA interior volume197.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Luxury White Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Alloy, cloth
  • Cognac/Alloy, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

