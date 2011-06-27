  1. Home
2019 Chrysler Pacifica L Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Pacifica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,985
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,985
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,985
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,985
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,985
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,985
MOPAR Interior Protection Package Ayes
Quick Order Package 27Fyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,985
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,985
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,985
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,985
Front Floor Matsyes
Rear Floor Matsyes
Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,985
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,985
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,985
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,985
MOPAR Protective Clear Filmyes
MOPAR Splash Guards - Vehicle Setyes
MOPAR Running Boards/Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,985
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4330 lbs.
Gross weight6005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length203.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height69.9 in.
EPA interior volume197.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,985
Exterior Colors
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Luxury White Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Alloy, cloth
  • Cognac/Alloy, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,985
full wheel coversyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,985
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,985
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

