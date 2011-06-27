Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
8 Passenger Seating and 20" Wheel Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Pyes
3600 LB Rating Trailer Tow Groupyes
MOPAR Interior Protection Package Ayes
Uconnect Theater Packageyes
Uconnect Theater and Sound Groupyes
Tire and Wheel Groupyes
Advanced SafetyTec Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Vacuum Deleteyes
MOPAR Wireless Phone-Charging Padyes
Black Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR Splash Guards - Vehicle Setyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4330 lbs.
Gross weight6005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length203.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height69.9 in.
EPA interior volume197.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Molten Silver
  • Tusk White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Alloy, premium leather
  • Black/Diesel, premium leather
  • Black/Deep Mocha, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
