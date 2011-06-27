Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2007 Pacifica
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4645 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length198.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height68.5 in.
EPA interior volume156.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Cognac Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/65R 103 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
