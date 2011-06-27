  1. Home
Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
heatedyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4639 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe, premium cloth
  • Light Taupe, premium leather
  • Light Taupe, leather
  • Light Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles